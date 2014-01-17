docoBANKSY
If you ask “Who Is Banksy?” then you’re asking the wrong question.
From the streets of Bristol to the caverns of London and beyond, docoBANKSY finds the truths and ex-plores the impact that the world’s most famous graffiti artist has had on the art world, on the expression of protest and satire, and on the perception of what you can do with a spray can and a stencil.
-
-
Phil The Alien
When an alcoholic extraterrestrial living in a small Northern Ontario town finds God, his spiritual journey leads him on tour with a local bar in the feature debut of director Rob Stefaniuk. Soon after crash-landing in a remote Ontario town, innocent alien Phil strikes up a warm friendship with an open-minded young boy and a remarkably intelligent beaver. A stranger in a strange land, Phil eventually begins to fit in by drinking plenty of hard liquor and jumping in on jam sessions with the localbar band. Beneath the pictur-esque natural wonder of Niagara Falls, the General (John Kapelos) at the "Top Secret American UFO Base" plots to bring Phil to his base for a series of grisly medical experiments. Informed by his friend the beaver that there is a ship in Niagara Falls which he could use to get back home, the drunken Phil continues to spiral into alcoholism before attacking a cigarette machine and getting sent to prison. Having found Jesus during his stint behind bars, a rehabilitated Phil sets out on tour with the bar band while attempting to dodge the bullets of the General's feared assassin Madame Madame (Nicole deBoer).
-
Rock My World
Lord and Lady Foxley (O'Toole, Plowright) are quintessential British aristocrats that have fallen on hard times. Lacking the funds to repair their eroding mansion, they reluctantly agree to rent out their home. Things take a turn for the worse when their servants fail to show and as a result, they are forced to take on the roles of butler and housekeeper themselves. What these proper Brits don't realize is that they are in for the shock of their lives. Their new houseguests are America's hottest new rock band, "Global Heresy."
-
Women of Steel (Exclusive Johnston Press Reader Offer)
It was the work of thousands of Sheffield women that kept the British soldiers fighting in the dark days of World War Two. They took their places in the steel mills and produced the parts for guns, tanks, ships and planes that were vital to defeating Hitler. Whilst the men fought overseas, the women endured long hours and terrifying conditions in the munitions works of South Yorkshire. Horrific accidents were commonplace, they regularly worked for half the wages of their male counterparts and production continued even after the air raid sirens sprang into life, with many made to work through the horrific Sheffield Blitz of December 12th and 15th, 1940, which killed and injured over 2,000 people and made around 40,000 homeless.
This is their story and contains rare interviews, archive footage and the story of Sheffield's Women of Steel finally gaining recognition for their work from 10 Downing Street in 2009.
Also included is rare footage of the aftermath of the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940.
-
Delight
Stranded in a remote Welsh village, a former war photographer’s intense love affair with a younger man propels her into exorcising the ghosts of her past.
DELIGHT is the second in a trilogy of feature films by Gareth Jones exploring the connections between creativity and libido.
Having probed the terrors of writer’s block in DESIRE, Jones turns his attention to another creative impasse: the human cost of journalistic reportage.
Echo goes looking for her one-time lover and comrade-in-arms, only to fall into a passionate relationship with his son. But sexual abandon triggers the unravelling of a trauma she has long buried for the sake of her children, which now threatens to tear their lives apart. Can eros bring a healing of trauma, or merely its repetition?
-
Mariachi Gringo
One Gringo's dream of becoming Mexican.
Edward (Shawn Ashmore) is a young American who lives with his parents in a small town in Kansas. He is about to turn 30 years old and his monotonous life is the most boring in the world, until he meets Alberto (Fernando Becerril), the owner of El Mariachi, a typical mexican restaurant, who introduces Edward to the mariachi music and Mexican folklore.
Edward quickly becomes fascinated with the newly-learned Mexican culture, so he decides to go to Guadalajara, Mexico to become a mariachi. During this trip he meets Lilia (Martha Higareda) an enigmatic woman who help him pursue his dream.
-
Who Needs Enemies
When local heavy and exboxer Tom Sheridan (Ian Pirie) agrees to hire his strip club out to lifelong friend and colleague Ian Levine (Michael Mckell) he soon discovers the private party involves child prostitution and trafficking, catering for wealthy paedophiles. Feeling betrayed and disgusted, Tom obtains secret photo evidence of the party and threatens exposing Ian to his associates and family. This sparks a bloody feud between the two old friends and their foot soldiers, in a story of Morality, Loyalty and Betrayal.
-
No Fixed Abode
Adam is a man who has it all – nice house, loving wife, beautiful daughter. But one morning he wakes up in a hostel for the homeless with no idea how he got there.
The film charts Adams mental unravelling and shows both the horrors of homelessness and just how close all of us are to finding ourselves living on the street.
NFA is the first film in the 104 Films Studio projects – a raft of low budget feature films around themes and stories of disability and disadvantage, made by disabled and disadvantaged film talent. Several homeless trainees worked on the production of NFA.
-
My Father And The Man In Black
The Man in Black was, of course, Johnny Cash. Saul Holiff was his long-time manager, a dedicated, remote, often cruel man who committed suicide and left his son with a lot of unanswered questions.
Jonathan Holiffs documentary is an investigation of his fathers life and that of the celebrity who dominated it for years. The Canadian-born Saul was a self-made man, an ambitious promoter with a love of music that brought him together with one of the great figures of 20th-century pop culture.
Both Cash and his manager were strong men with serious weaknesses; we learn of their triumphs and failures, their mutual resentment and envy, their troubled relationships with their families. The film is respectful but never hagiographicit shows the good and the bad, the public and the painfully private.
What sets the story off is Jonathans discovery of his fathers diaries and audio recordings. These are revelatory, for the filmmaker and for us: a behind-the-scenes look at the business of music, the pitfalls of success and the tensions of a friendship that would eventually dissolve.
Mixing found footage, creative re-enactments and poignant voice-over narration, the documentary tells a riveting story with creative means. Its an act of catharsis for its maker, and a fine piece of journalism to boot.
-
The Athlete
Running the streets of Rome in 1960, an unknown, barefoot Ethiopian man stunned the world by winning Olympic gold in the marathon. Overnight, Abebe Bikila became a sports legend. A hero in his own country and to the continent, Bikila was the first African to win a gold medal and, four years later in Tokyo, the first person in history to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in the marathon. This soldier and quiet son of a shepherd is considered by many the greatest long-distance runner in history.
But his life story only began with Olympic medals. One evening while returning to his home in Addis Ababa after training in the Ethiopian countryside, fate would present this remarkable champion with his greatest challenge; to dig deep within, not just to run the next mile, but to find the will to live. The race of his life had a new beginning and would lead him to places he could never have imagined.
A truly unique approach to the biographical picture, 'Atletu(The Athlete)' focuses on the final years of Bikila's life; his quest to regain Olympic glory, his tragic accident, his determination to compete again. Shot in 35mm from the Arctic Circle to the Equator, 'Atletu(The Athlete)' is an extraordinary narrative feature that seamlessly blends autobiography, biopic, drama and documentary. This beautiful and moving independent film investigates the inner workings of a man who is ceaseless and single-minded in his journey for greatness.
-
Los Zafiros: Music From The Edge Of Time
As John, Paul, George and Ringo were forming the Beatles in Liverpool in the early 1960s, another band was coming together in the tough district of Cayo Hueso in Havana. Playing a brilliant mix of American inspired Doo Wop and traditional Latin forms, Los Zafiros became a huge sensation in Cuba and beyond before dissolving in the mid 1970s.
Thirty years after their breakup, the two surviving band members, multiple-Grammy winner and Buena Vista Social Club alumnus Manuel Galbán, and the group’s co-founder, Miguel Cancio, reunite in the streets of present-day Havana, a place full of unforgettable songs and memories for them and for their still-loyal fans.
-
The French Guy
Elizabeth Murray just wants to help! Feeling lucky to have survived brain surgery, she brings home a stray young man to nurse back to health. But sometimes, after a head operation, people experience a little personality shift and Elizabeth finds herself with some strange new behaviours. Allergies have never been this violent. It’s not long before everything descends into a bloody mess.
With all the noise next door how will the French Guy ever finish his masterpiece?
-
Rolling Like A Stone
In Malmo Sweden, on the 29th June 1965, the Rolling Stones were filmed playing live at the Baltiska Hallen in front of thousands of screaming teenagers. In the audience that night were members of two local bands, the Namelosers and the Gonks, and Mona Ovendal with her friend Ingela Strom. Ingela's brother Ola Strom sang and played rhythm guitar with The Gonks. All were avid fans of the Rolling Stones and were looking forward to hearing them live.
-
-
